First Alert Forecast: Summer pattern returns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of this evening expect humidity to slowly increase across the area. We’ll see temperatures topping out in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. We could even see 1 or 2 hit or miss showers or storms, but that chance remains low. Cloud cover sticks around overnight as a warm front approaches the area. This is going to keep overnight lows warm in the mid 70s!
We’ll start our weekend with clouds and that chance for showers and storms. These are expected to be hit or miss, but more numerous than what we have experienced in the last several days. Temperatures reach the low 90s through the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Definitely not expecting a wash out, but have an alternative to any outdoor plans just in case you happen to be in an area that gets some of this rain through the mid morning to late afternoon hours. With the return of that humidity we’ll also see feels like temperatures in the mid 90s even though actual air temperatures are staying in the low 90s. Overnight temperatures are warm once again with lows in the upper 70s!
Starting off our Father’s Day not too bad, but definitely warm! We’ll gradually warm through the afternoon and see a typical summer time day. Clouds will start to build and we’ll start to see some of those hit or miss showers and storms through the afternoon hours. Temperatures top out in the low 90s but feel like the mid 90s thanks to the return of the humidity. Be sure to keep you eye on the radar if you have any outdoor plans with dad!
Next week we’ll see more of the same summer time pattern with highs in the low 90s! We’ll feel like the mid 90s for much of the week and could see some of those upper 90s to triple digit feels-like temperatures closer to next weekend. Overnight lows stay warm with SWLA only dropping into the mid to upper 70s! We’ll see those same rain chances through each afternoon at a 40% for hit or miss showers and storms developing across the area. These are those summer time pop-up storms that are hard to pin point so be prepared with that umbrella handy through much of next week.
Tropical Update: We’re not seeing anything across the entire Atlantic Basin to be concerned about. The National Hurricane Center does not expect any development in the next 5 days.
