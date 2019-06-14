First Alert Forecast: Summer pattern returns

We’ll start our weekend with clouds and that chance for showers and storms. These are expected to be hit or miss, but more numerous than what we have experienced in the last several days. Temperatures reach the low 90s through the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Definitely not expecting a wash out, but have an alternative to any outdoor plans just in case you happen to be in an area that gets some of this rain through the mid morning to late afternoon hours. With the return of that humidity we’ll also see feels like temperatures in the mid 90s even though actual air temperatures are staying in the low 90s. Overnight temperatures are warm once again with lows in the upper 70s!