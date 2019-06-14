Calls from a +676 spamming residents of SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you talk to anyone in Southwest Louisiana chances are they have received a call from a +676 number in the last 24 hours. The area code in question is actually from Tonga. Lake area residents have been getting calls on their cell phones from the number. When they answer the caller hangs up.
Ashley Loudin says she received multiple calls last night, “It started about 1:03 am and I got about 12 calls during the night last night.”
Other residents like Randall Berry say they have been getting these calls for several days, “I wanna say it’s been like two or three day now I get the calls from Tonga. I get them at work when I can’t answer.”
The Better Business Bureau says if you receive this call DON’T answer it because it is more than likely a scam.
Angela Guth, the President of the BBB in Lake Charles, says, “These are just straight illegal robocalls. There’s a computer mechanism they’re just sending out thousands of calls at the same time and they’re waiting for someone to answer that phone. Once you’ve been scammed, you’ve been scammed.”
Guth says they call and let it ring once so you’re more likely to pick up. She says if you do pick up, you’re putting yourself at risk.
“What’s happening is because they’re usually international calls, when you call back, you’re either getting permanent charges, you’re getting toll charges, and your phone can be hacked, it just depends on how long you stay on the phone with them", says Guth.
Guth also says if someone was really trying to reach you, they would leave you a message. Resident’s say unfortunately, robocalls have become all too common.
One resident recommends, “Just don’t answer, that’d be the best bet. If that number calls, don’t answer, block it.”
