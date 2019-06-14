Aaron Jeansonne: Patience and Progress

Sunday presented us with much nicer weather. The track was fast and bone dry for the next two races. I started eighth for the first race and had confidence in our dry pace considering where we left off on Friday. I was able to get a very good standing start, as I’ve been able to do in each race this season, but had some corner exit understeer which held us back from our potential a little. I was able to hold on and finish 10th. We made some changes for Race Three and I cleared my mind, trying to find it in me to adapt to whatever happened. On the first lap I was able to diagnose the car very quickly as still having corner exit understeer. The sensation felt as if weight continued to shift in the car causing me to run out of road when I applied throttle. Instantly, my mindset shifted to making the best out of what I had. A Safety Car, or full course caution, came out after I witnessed a crash right in front of me that I was able to avoid. I then told myself “the best and most experienced drivers could having this car running in a better position to me from adapting to driving it, so no excuses.” I focused more on entry and mid corner to find time and I found my pace to be much more competitive to the leaders than in the previous race, and with few green flag laps I finished ninth.