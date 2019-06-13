VPSO arrests man for alleged sexual contact with minor

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An Anacoco man has been arrested for alleged sexual contact with a minor, according to a post on the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
VPSO received a complaint of inappropriate sexual contact between L.C. Chaney, 81 and a minor female child.
Investigation revealed the victim in the case indicated that she was touched in an inappropriate sexual manner by Chaney when she was 10-12 years old.
Detectives made contact with Chaney and an interview was conducted regarding the allegations. Chaney admitted to the sexual contact.
Chaney was arrested and booked into the VPSO jail on 2 counts of molestation of a juvenile.
Bond has not been set and Chaney remains in the VPSO jail.
