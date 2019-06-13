SWLA Arrest Report - June 12, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 12, 2019.
Deonta Damon Wheeler, 18, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; resisting a officer with force; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexander Cade Benoit, 20, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
John Robert Cooley Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shaquetta Marie Adger, 41, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).
Raymond Leon Pate, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.
Bruce Anthony Meggs Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Irin Lee Monceaux, 54, Lake Charles: Federal detainer; failure to register or notify as a sex offender; failure to comply with provisions of supervised release.
Robert J Rollerson, 31, Lake Charles: Hazardous Waste violations (2 charges).
Lydia Robinchaux, 36, Sulphur: Burglary.
Trayvon Shemar Watson, 23, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Keith Andre Jack, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.
Dylan Alexander Guillory, 23, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; probation detainer.
Courtney Jo Wright, 21, Sulphur: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; resisting and officer by flight.
Jeffery Alan Nunez, 26, Sulphur: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; resisting an officer by flight; property damage under $1,000.
Rebecca Nicole Honea, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mya Alexis Gordon, 20, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Travis Demon King Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of stolen things under $1,000; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; aggravated property damage.
Ross Michael Vincent, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darius Ivory Carter, 19, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
McKenzie Jerome Simmons, 21, Welsh: Property damage under $1,000 (5 charges); theft under $1,000 (4 charges); theft between $5,000 and $25,000; burglary (5 charges).
Vito Jerome Martarona, 41, Bell City: Contempt of court.
David Wayne Choate, 42, Blancard: Theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000.
Johnathon Davone Dixon, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of stolen firearms; carrying a weapon during a crime; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; aggravated criminal property damage; escape.
Patricia Denise Robinson, 39, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
Anthony George Crocket, 34, Sulphur: Probation detainer; violations of protective orders.
Assad Jerard Stewart, 35, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
William Henry Heller III, 57, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; child endangerment; domestic abuse.
Jeffrey Todd Webb, 42, Westlake: Aggravated assault child endangerment; domestic abuse; aggravated battery.
Russell John Rougeau, 32, Welsh: Property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse.
