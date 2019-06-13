Sports Person of the Week - Cameron Meeks

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - “I wasn’t listening to the draft on day three as much but I remember hearing Silas (Ardoin) get called and that’s when I was like, 'Oh, I think I might want to start listening now,” Sam Houston alum Cameron Meeks admitted.
Making it to the MLB is every young baseball players dream. Just two rounds after fellow Bronco Silas Ardoin got drafted by the Rockies, it was Cameron Meeks turn for his dream to come true.
“After five minutes of listening to it I heard my name called and I ran into the kitchen and my mom was sitting there and started crying, it was honestly really exciting," Meeks said. "All of my friends started texting me telling me congratulations. It was really overwhelming but I enjoyed it.”
The Shreveport native was drafted in the 38th round by the Boston Red Sox following a stellar senior campaign. Meeks was dominant on the mound and at the plate and helped guide the Broncos to their first state title game in ten seasons.
“It’s crazy. I didn’t think I had so many people on my side but everybody shows who they really are whenever you’re making it," Meeks added. "I really enjoy them.”
Despite the opportunity to live out his pro dreams immediately, Meeks stayed firm to his prior commitment. The Sam Houston Alum will stay home and suit up for McNeese the next few seasons.
“I really like it down here and I didn’t feel like leaving yet honestly, I wasn’t comfortable with leaving yet,” said Meeks. "I’m really excited for the friendships I’m going to make over the next few years and hope we can get a couple more conference championships.
