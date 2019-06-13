Shelby on the Geaux: Southern Stone Indoor Climbing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - Summertime doesn’t always mean you have to spend time outside, there are plenty of things to do in the air conditioning.
Southwest Louisiana doesn’t have anything like Southern Stone Indoor Climbing. The facility features ten different walls with varying difficulties.
Owner Johnathon Matt says even if you have never rock climbed before, you will find your place at Southern Stone.
“Rock climb is this going to be hard, it is, but it’s only as hard as you make it out to be,” Matt said “Really it’s just getting to the top that’s all you want to do when you first come in is try to make it up to the top. If you’re not having fun you’re not doing it right.”
The gym also provides different styles of climbing for guest. For more information, visit the Southern Stone Indoor Climbing website.
