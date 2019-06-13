NFL distributes updated rules on pass interference replay review

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The NFL continues to attempt to improve the replay review process for pass interference calls. On Thursday, the league’s football operations account on Twitter posted updated rules and notes for replay review that all 32 teams will have one week to provide feedback on before finalization.
The post states that the updates come after discussions with head coaches, club personnel and referees. The Competition Committee will communicate the final rule in one week.
The post reads:
The drive for change this offseason is widely considered to stem from the now infamous “NOLA No-Call” in the NFC Championship Game that stymied a Saints drive and ultimately contributed to a Rams victory. Saints head coach Sean Payton is a member of the NFL’s Competition Committee.
