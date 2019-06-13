LSUE coach Gonzales tabs Oakdale’s St. Andre as first signee

EUNICE, La. – LSU Eunice women’s basketball head coach Jaime Gonzales announced his first signing with Oakdale’s Ke’Maesha St. Andre. She’s set to join the Bengals for the 2019-2020 season.
“We’re really excited to add Ke’Maesha to our team because of her versatility,” LSU Eunice women’s basketball head coach Jaime Gonzales said. “She can play inside and out, which makes her difficult to defend in the right situation.”
St. Andre makes the short trek to Eunice after an accomplished prep career for the Lady Warriors. The 5-11 forward filled the stat sheet her senior season for the Class 2A Regionalist averaging 25.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 steals per game.
The Oakdale standout was named LSWA Class 2A Second-Team All-State, The Town Talk First-Team All-CENLA, First-Team All-District 5-2A and the 5-2A All-District MVP.
“Our style of play will fit perfectly with her size and athleticism,” Gonzales noted. “We want play fast in transition and hard-nosed man-to-man defense which lends itself to her physical abilities.”
Her junior season, St. Andre paced the Warriors to a 30-6 record and Class 2A Quarterfinals appearance. St. Andre averaged 16.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game as she was awarded LSWA Class 2A Second-Team All-State, The Town Talk Second-Team All-CENLA, The American Press First-Team All-Southwest Small Schools and First-Team All-District.
LSU Eunice is set to enter its first year under the direction of Jaime Gonzales. The Bengals come off of back-to-back LCCAC regular season championships including an 18-4 mark last season. LSUE is set to return seven players from that team, including returning leading scorer and All-LCCAC first-team selection Claralee Richard (9.9 ppg).
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.