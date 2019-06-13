Lake Charles man indicted for allegedly killing wife

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was indicted Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting near Gieffers Street and North 1st Ave on May 1, 2019.
A grand jury returned a charge of second-degree murder against Harold Campbell, 44.
Edwina Campbell, 51, of Lake Charles was fatally shot and the suspect in the shooting is Edwina’s husband, Harold.
The Lake Charles Police Department began investigating when they responded to the shooting at 10:13 p.m. on May 1. Police say upon arrival they discovered that Edwina Campbell had been fatally shot.
Harold Campbell was taken into custody without incident and charged with 2nd degree murder.
