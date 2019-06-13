Lake Charles man accused of illegally discharging sewage waste

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Section of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a Lake Charles man for discharging untreated sewage waste.
Robert James Rollerson, 31, was arrested on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 after allegedly discharging portable toilet waste into a ditch along Areno Road and LA 108 southeast of Sulphur.
CIS investigators say they interviewed eyewitnesses who saw Rollerson discharging the waste from a National Toilet Rentals vacuum truck on January 9, 2019 and again on January 18, 2019.
Photographs taken by the eyewitnesses of the incidents showed toilet paper, sewage, and a blue colored liquid consistent with the discharge of portable toilets.
After their investigation CIS obtained a felony arrest warrant for Rollerson on June 10, 2019 and made the arrest with the assistance of Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies.
Rollerson resigned from his position at National Toilet Rentals shortly after the investigation began and is currently booked at the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.
