Iota alum Maddi Gatte signs with ULM and first-year coach Brooks Donald-Williams

Gatte, who has three years of eligibility remaining, appeared in 23 games as a true freshman at Southwest Mississippi and averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. She scored in double figures in three games for the Lady Bears, including a season-high 14 points at Delgado while hitting 4-of-7 3-point field-goal attempts. Gatte made 3-of-5 3-points at Hinds and finished with 11 points. She added 10 points and grabbed a season-best nine rebounds against Meridian. Gatte recorded a season-high five assists against Southern University at Shreveport.