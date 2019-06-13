Iota alum Maddi Gatte signs with ULM and first-year coach Brooks Donald-Williams

MONROE, La. (ULMWarhawks.com) – Maddi Gatte, a 5-foot-8 guard from Southwest Mississippi Community College, has signed a full grant-in-aid to attend ULM and play basketball in 2019-20, according to an announcement made Wednesday, June 12 by first-year Warhawk head coach Brooks Williams.
Gatte, who has three years of eligibility remaining, appeared in 23 games as a true freshman at Southwest Mississippi and averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. She scored in double figures in three games for the Lady Bears, including a season-high 14 points at Delgado while hitting 4-of-7 3-point field-goal attempts. Gatte made 3-of-5 3-points at Hinds and finished with 11 points. She added 10 points and grabbed a season-best nine rebounds against Meridian. Gatte recorded a season-high five assists against Southern University at Shreveport.
A native of Egan, Louisiana, Gatte played for Coach Megan LeJuene at Iota High School and became a two-time Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Second-Team selection.
As a senior, Gatte averaged 21.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game while leading the Lady Bulldogs to a 27-8 record. She earned Southwest Louisiana District 4-3A and Parish MVP honors and was named to the West roster for the 2018 Louisiana High School All-Star Game in Bossier City.
“We are thrilled to add Maddi to our Warhawk family!” Williams said. “Maddi is a versatile athlete, who can score in a variety of ways. She’s an extremely hard worker, and we know she’s going to be able to impact our program immediately. There’s also nothing like adding another Louisiana girl to the roster.”
Gatte played AAU basketball for the Lake City Pride in Lake Charles, La.
As a junior, she was selected second-team All-Acadiana as a junior after averaging 16.0 points per game in 2016-17.
Gatte becomes the fourth signee of Coach Williams’ first recruiting class at ULM, including 5-8 guard Gara Beth Self, from Ingomar High School in New Albany, Mississippi; 5-10 guard Linda van Schaik, from Orange Angels Academy in Amsterdam, Netherlands; and 6-0 forward Kierra Crockett from Independence (Kansas) Community College.
