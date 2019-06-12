Heart of Louisiana: City Park Sculpture Garden

The garden is named for Sidney and Walda Bestoff, a philanthropic husband and wife who made their fortune in the Katz and Besthoff Drug Stores. They have collected and donated most of the outdoor sculptures, but there’s more than just art on display in the garden. There’s also a grass covered amphitheater with a performance stage that extends over a park lagoon. Plus an indoor pavilion, with a mosaic from ceiling to floor, tracing the Mississippi River and all of its tributaries.