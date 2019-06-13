Former teacher accused of raping 10-year-old student re-arrested

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A former Lake Charles Charter Academy teacher, who was accused of raping a 10-year-old student, has been re-arrested after the investigation revealed that numerous incidents allegedly occurred in 2019 with the same 10-year-old boy, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
As a result of the initial investigation, Deidre R. Smith, 34, of Sulphur was arrested in early May for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with the victim, Myers said. Smith was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on May 1, 2019 on charges of first-degree rape and felony indecent behavior with a juvenile.
She bonded out on $50,000 bond set by Judge Robert Wyatt.
After further investigation, Smith was re-arrested today for additional incidents with the victim. Smith was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and is facing the following charges:
- 9 counts of first-degree rape
- 5 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile
- 2 counts of sexual battery
- 1 count of oral sexual battery
Judge Guy Bradberry set her bond at $1.3 million.
According to Myers, the investigation began on Tuesday, April 30, when the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from an administrator at Lake Charles Charter Academy regarding Smith.
Detectives learned that Smith had been having inappropriate contact with the victim since the end of 2018, Myers said. According to Myers, detectives also learned that Smith allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victim.
The investigation is ongoing. Det. Jacob Dore is the lead investigator.
