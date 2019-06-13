FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wonderful weather continues; on track for weekend storms to return

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our last of the coolest air will be felt over the next 24 hours as a secondary reinforcing dry cold front moves through the area this morning, sending humidity levels back down thanks to northerly winds through the day. These offshore winds will mean no heat index to factor into the high temperatures in the upper 80s this afternoon.
Plenty of sunshine is ahead for today, so make sure to use plenty of sunscreen if outdoors. It’s a perfect day to be out by the pool or on the golf course because it’s not often we get days of low humidity in mid-June like we get today. In turn, this evening will be very pleasant with lows overnight dropping into the lower 60s.
Friday brings a stark change to our pleasant pattern with the return of southerly winds and a warm front pulling a very muggy air mass back over Southwest Louisiana through the afternoon and evening. Highs tomorrow top out around 90 with heat index values back up closer to 100 by afternoon. A few clouds return Friday night with lows much warmer, only dipping into the middle to upper 70s.
Saturday will start off with a mix of clouds and sun, heating temperatures up quickly and setting of a round of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. These storms will all be capable of heavy downpours and numerous strikes of cloud-to-ground lightning. Outside of the storms, humidity levels will send heat index values up to around 103 to 105 by afternoon, so it’s very important to take your heat precautions if outdoors and be prepared to come indoors when thunder roars.
Our daily pattern of afternoon thunderstorms carries over into next week, with ample moisture and upper level energy that will help to enhance the daily coverage of storms for the first half of next week. Rain chances are upped to 40% both Monday and Tuesday and remain in the 30-40% range each day next week for afternoon storms. The tropics remain quiet and no tropical formation is expected over at least the next five days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.