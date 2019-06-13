First Alert Forecast: Humidity is set to return this weekend with higher rain chances next week

Friday will also be nice too, but the humidity will slowly come back. There will still not be any rain. That is because a high-pressure center will build in behind the cold fronts that have just passed through. Although, it will be moving farther away this weekend. That will keep the rain away from us for now. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s in the afternoon. It should still be nice weather despite a few clouds and slightly higher humidity.