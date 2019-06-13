First Alert Forecast: Humidity is set to return this weekend with higher rain chances next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it will be nice to get out and enjoy! The sun will be shining with no chance of rain today. There will also be limited clouds throughout the day. The temperatures are warming up a little quicker today with the low humidity, but they should top out in the upper 80s. There will still not be much of a heat index factor. It will feel like the actual temperature throughout the day.
This evening, it will still be really nice. The humidity will be low, and the temperatures will be cooling quickly. Especially after sunset. Right around sunset, it should be in the lower 80s with low humidity, so it will be great weather! Plus, I do not expect any rain with clear conditions. After sunset, temperatures will be dropping to the 70s.
Overnight, it will be nice and clear. There is no chance of rain tonight. The humidity will be low one last time before increasing Friday. So, take advantage tonight. You may want to consider opening your windows tonight since the temperature will be dropping to the 60s. Lows north of I-10 should be in the lower 60s. It will be a nice start to the day on Friday.
Friday will also be nice too, but the humidity will slowly come back. There will still not be any rain. That is because a high-pressure center will build in behind the cold fronts that have just passed through. Although, it will be moving farther away this weekend. That will keep the rain away from us for now. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s in the afternoon. It should still be nice weather despite a few clouds and slightly higher humidity.
This weekend will eventually bring back the rain. The cold front that moved south earlier this week will now turn into a warm front and move back north. This will bring a few showers with it. Plus, the humidity will be much higher. Not everyone will see rain, but it’s best to be prepared for some this upcoming weekend. Saturday looks to have a slightly higher chance of rain rather than Sunday. Rain chances will be at 40% Saturday and 30% Sunday.
It’s still too early to cancel any weekend plans you may have. Even though there will be some rain in a couple places, not everyone will see that rain. Just have an indoor plan alternative in case. Temperatures will be back to the lower 90s along with humid conditions. So, it will be back to that oppressive, nasty humid weather we typically see in the summer.
Monday next week will have a good chance for more rain. I have put the rain chance up to 40%. There will be mostly cloudy conditions with limited sunshine. The rain will actually help the temperatures cool down in the afternoon. It will only warm up to the lower 90s, but the humidity will be high, so it will not feel good.
Tuesday and Wednesday will also have a good chance for more rain. I have kept the rain chance at 40%. So, not quite everyone will see rain, but those that do could have heavy downpours at times. Plus, there should be a few thunderstorms involved as well. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s with a lot of humidity. So once again, the rain should help with that.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.