25 year plan to improve Calcasieu Parish roads underway

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Imperial Calcasieu Regional Planning and Development Commission released a 25 year plan dedicated to improving area roads.
The plan has taken 18 months to construct and is officially titled The 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.
Walter Council was a part of the plans construction.
“A priority list of roadway, bike ped, and transit projects,” Council said.
The plan is federally mandated and seeks to improve Calcasieu Parish roads.
“It would be the ideal to have them all implemented within the next 25 years," Council said.
It’s broken up into two sections: “Fiscally Constrained Projects” and “Vision Projects.”
“Fiscally constrained projects have dedicated funding from our cities as well as federal and state partners," Council said. “Vision projects cannot be reasonably funded in the next 25 years unless something else, a new source of funding can be made available.”
The goal of the plan is to fix roads with high accident volumes and make travel safe for residents.
The combined project totals 208 construction plans.
