With Brees out, Bridgewater first team quarterback

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -With no sign of number nine at Saints minicamp Tuesday, all eyes were on number five Teddy Bridgewater, as he operated for the second time in as many weeks as quarterback one.
“When they operate with Drew it’s like a well-oiled machine, you know, that’s the standard,” Bridgewater said. “And when you get your opportunity you want to pick up where Drew left off. Of course none of us are Drew or is Drew; we have unique skill sets. Whenever the opportunity comes to get out there with those guys, we try to make the best of it.”
This offseason was interesting as Bridgewater almost wasn’t back in New Orleans, but he turned down a chance to compete for a starting job with his hometown Miami Dolphins to return to a place he felt was best for him.
“You know, right now I’m just focused on being here right now," Bridgewater said. "I’m excited to be back with this locker room and this group of guys. We had so much fun last year and we want to continue to have that fun this year.”
Though he enjoyed himself on the Saints’ run last year, Bridgewater admits he was learning on the fly due to his late arrival at the end of the preseason. Thus, he’s taking this offseason to learn the principles of the offense he hopes to lead one day.
“To be able to know and learn the basics of this offense," Bridgewater said, "the foundation as opposed to learning a new game plan every week, it’s been very exciting to be a part of.”
As for his day today, Bridgewater was a little up and down. He started strong during the first team period, but was a little inaccurate in the 7-on-7 and team periods that followed.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.