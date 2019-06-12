Shelby on the Geaux: Moody Gardens

GALVESTON, Tx. (KPLC) - In 1983, Moody Gardens started out as an idea to be one of the premier education and leisure facilities in the southwest.
Since then, an eight-phase master plan that began in 1985 has become the Moody Gardens that we see today. With million dollar renovations that help keep the property up to date and provide an immersive look into the worlds wonders.
The facility is equip with a hotel and convention center, however it is the three main pyramids that attract families. With 1.5 million gallons of water, their aquarium is the largest one in the state of Texas.
Renovated in 2008 after Hurricane Ike, the rainforest pyramid now provides a canopy walkway that lets you view the exhibit from the treetops. In addition to their Discovery pyramid with dozens of exhibits for the kids, including a new Dora the Explorer room.
