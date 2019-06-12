Rookie Alvarez homers again as Astros beat Brewers 10-8

Astros: Manager AJ Hinch said 2B Jose Altuve (leg fatigue) is "doing great" and they expect him to be ready to begin a rehabilitation assignment this weekend. ... OF George Springer (hamstring) is improving and took batting practice on the field on Tuesday. Hinch said he's a little behind Altuve, but he could start a rehabilitation assignment late this weekend. ... INF Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) had a setback recently while running and has been shut down. Hinch said he doesn't think the setback is serious, but isn't sure how long it will keep him out. ... C Max Stassi (knee soreness) is scheduled to begin a rehabilitation assignment on Thursday.