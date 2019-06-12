Victims identified in deadly plane crash on levee of Atchafalaya River

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating a fatal plane crash on the levee of the Atchafalaya River, according to reports from several media outlets.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz told KLFY the plane’s two occupants died in a crash that happened on the levee of the Atchafalaya River near the St. Landry-St. Martin line.
KATC has identified the victims as Marcus D. Guidry, 38, of Breaux Bridge, (passenger) and Kirk Bellard, 49, of Eunice (pilot).
The small plane crashed on Spillway Levee Road in St. Landry Parish near the St. Martin Parish line.
An FAA spokesperson told KATC a single-engine Quicksilver Ultralight crashed around 12:15 p.m. on June 12.
“The FAA will release the tail number after investigators verify it. Neither the FAA nor the NTSB release the names of aircraft occupants. We defer to local officials to make that information available at the appropriate time,” the FAA spokesman told KATC.
The National Transportation Safety Board is the lead investigative agency of the incident because there were fatalities. The FAA is also investigating.
