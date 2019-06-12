Number of vehicles crashes on I-210 bridge have spiked since January

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a demolition derby since the construction of the I-210 bridge began in January.
Sergeant James Anderson of Louisiana State Police says since construction of the bridge began there’s been a spike in a vehicle accidents.
“We’ve investigated over 165 crashes," Anderson said. "Many of these are multi vehicle crashes involving sometimes 4, or 5, or even 6 vehicles.”
The crashes are happening in a zone of reduced speed, making the high number a shock.
Anderson says there’s a multitude of reasons for the accidents.
“We see a lot of distracted driving in the work zone we see a lot of people that are not paying enough attention," Anderson said. "We see people that are driving too fast in the work zone and also people that are driving too close to the vehicles in front of them.”
Anderson says the solution is simple.
“People need to adjust to the work that’s taking place. That means not driving distracted that means not driving too fast," Anderson said. “Once you’re on the bridge, you have one job. Not to hit the vehicle in front of you and not to hit the bridge.”
