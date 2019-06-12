McNeese’s Fisbeck named an ABCA/Rawlings Central Region first teamer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese junior second baseman Nate Fisbeck was named to the 2019 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Central All-Region First Team on Wednesday.
Fisbeck ended the season with a .304 batting average and led the team in runs scored (53), hits (78), doubles (21), home runs (12), and RBI’s (50).
The Woodlands, Texas native, who earned second-team All-Southland Conference honors, also ended the year with 257 at-bats to break Tommy Eubanks’ single-season record of 252 ABs in 2003.
The ABCA/Rawlings All-Regional teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Division I All-America Committee.
NCAA Div. I Central All-Region First Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C Pedro Pages Jr. Florida Atlantic FL
C Chase Smartt Sr. Troy AL
1B Sonny DiChiara Fr. Samford AL
2B Nate Fisbeck Jr. McNeese State LA
3B Chad Bell Sr. Louisiana Monroe LA
SS Hayden Cantrelle So. Louisiana LA
OF Yamil Pagan Sr. Alabama State AL
OF Ethan Wilson Fr. South Alabama AL
OF Javeyan Williams Sr. Southern LA
OF Jake Sanford Jr. Western Kentucky KY
DH Riley Pittman Sr. Arkansas-Little Rock AR
P Matt Canterino Jr. Rice TX
P Corey Gaconi Sr. Southeastern La. LA
P Zach Hester Jr. Samford AL
RP Reeves Martin Jr. New Orleans LA
RP Zach Greene Sr. South Alabama AL
NCAA Div. I Central All-Region Second Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C Santiago Garcia So. Alabama State AL
1B Mason Mallard Sr. Louisiana Tech LA
1B Joe Davis Sr. Houston TX
2B Francisco Urbaez Jr. Florida Atlantic FL
3B Tyler LaPorte Sr. Southern LA
SS Drew Frederic Jr. Troy AL
SS Dalton Shuffield So. Texas State TX
OF Colton Cowser Fr. Sam Houston State TX
OF Rigsby Mosley So. Troy AL
OF Jordan Fucci Jr. Samford AL
DH Andrew Dunlap Sr. Rice TX
P Cody Davenport Sr. Central Arkansas AR
P Logan Allen So. Florida International FL
P Hayden Wesneski Jr. Sam Houston State TX
P Alex Palmer Jr. Stephen F. Austin TX
RP Andrew Gross Sr. UT Arlington TX
