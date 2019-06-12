McNeese’s Fisbeck named an ABCA/Rawlings Central Region first teamer

McNeese’s Fisbeck named an ABCA/Rawlings Central Region first teamer
June 12, 2019 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 5:22 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese junior second baseman Nate Fisbeck was named to the 2019 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Central All-Region First Team on Wednesday.

Fisbeck ended the season with a .304 batting average and led the team in runs scored (53), hits (78), doubles (21), home runs (12), and RBI’s (50).

The Woodlands, Texas native, who earned second-team All-Southland Conference honors, also ended the year with 257 at-bats to break Tommy Eubanks’ single-season record of 252 ABs in 2003.

The ABCA/Rawlings All-Regional teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Division I All-America Committee.

NCAA Div. I Central All-Region First Team

Pos. Player Cl. School State

C Pedro Pages Jr. Florida Atlantic FL

C Chase Smartt Sr. Troy AL

1B Sonny DiChiara Fr. Samford AL

2B Nate Fisbeck Jr. McNeese State LA

3B Chad Bell Sr. Louisiana Monroe LA

SS Hayden Cantrelle So. Louisiana LA

OF Yamil Pagan Sr. Alabama State AL

OF Ethan Wilson Fr. South Alabama AL

OF Javeyan Williams Sr. Southern LA

OF Jake Sanford Jr. Western Kentucky KY

DH Riley Pittman Sr. Arkansas-Little Rock AR

P Matt Canterino Jr. Rice TX

P Corey Gaconi Sr. Southeastern La. LA

P Zach Hester Jr. Samford AL

RP Reeves Martin Jr. New Orleans LA

RP Zach Greene Sr. South Alabama AL

NCAA Div. I Central All-Region Second Team

Pos. Player Cl. School State

C Santiago Garcia So. Alabama State AL

1B Mason Mallard Sr. Louisiana Tech LA

1B Joe Davis Sr. Houston TX

2B Francisco Urbaez Jr. Florida Atlantic FL

3B Tyler LaPorte Sr. Southern LA

SS Drew Frederic Jr. Troy AL

SS Dalton Shuffield So. Texas State TX

OF Colton Cowser Fr. Sam Houston State TX

OF Rigsby Mosley So. Troy AL

OF Jordan Fucci Jr. Samford AL

DH Andrew Dunlap Sr. Rice TX

P Cody Davenport Sr. Central Arkansas AR

P Logan Allen So. Florida International FL

P Hayden Wesneski Jr. Sam Houston State TX

P Alex Palmer Jr. Stephen F. Austin TX

RP Andrew Gross Sr. UT Arlington TX

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.