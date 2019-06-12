Lake Charles Police announce 8 arrests, searching for 2 armed suspects

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department held a news conference to give updates on several recent investigations in the city Wednesday afternoon.
According to Police Chief Shawn Caldwell, LCPD has investigated 58 shootings since the start of 2019. At the news conference, he focused on three violent crimes involving firearms: a home invasion on Arkansas Street on May 14, a shooting on Ernest Street on June 4, and a shooting on Winterhalter Street on June 5.
Home Invasion on Arkansas Street
Caldwell said on May 14, two suspects forced their way into a home by kicking in the front door. The suspects then demanded money from the victim at gunpoint. After they took an undisclosed amount of money from the victim, they ran. Authorities say they have arrested Adrien Gerard Weathers, 17, and Antonio Debar Tompkins, 25 in connected to the home invasion. An unnamed juvenile was also arrested. All three have been charged with home invasion, armed robbery, and armed robbery with a firearm. Weathers’ bond has been set at $350,000. Tompkins’ bond has been set at $750,000.
Ernest Street Shooting
Caldwell said officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Ernest Street on June 4. Officers say gunfire was exchanged between two parties, with one subject shot. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.
Officers arrested Jeromie Dion Guillory, 40, and have charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 1 count of possession of CDS 1 with intent to distribute, 2 counts of possession of CDS 2 with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana. His bond has been set at $102,000.
Authorities also arrested Percy Cuba III, 40, and say they have charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 1 count of possession of CDS 1 with intent to distribute, 2 counts of possession of CDS 2 with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana. His bond has been set at $53,500.
Rolona Nicole Harrison, 42, was also arrested and charged with 1 count of possession of CDS 1 with intent to distribute, 2 counts of possession of CDS 2 with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana. Her bond has been set at $9,000.
Officers also arrested Damien Jermaine Royster, 27, and have charged him with assault by drive by shooting and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond has been set at $601,200.
Winterhalter Street Shooting
According to Caldwell, LCPD officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Winterhalter Street. They said the suspect shot into the victim’s home while it was occupied.
Officers arrested Jeromie Dion Harrison, 20, in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with three counts of attempted 2nd degree murder. His bond has been set at $300,000.
Caldwell says LCPD is still looking for two suspects: Kaylon Denzel J. Washington, 26, in connected to the home invasion on Arkansas Street in May. He has a warrant for home invasion, armed robbery, and armed robbery with a firearm.
Police are also searching for Darterious Kemon Bartie, 23. He has a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
If you see these men or know their whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective Willie Fontenot or Detective Larry Newingham at 337-491-1311.
