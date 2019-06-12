Lake Charles Police announce 8 arrests, searching for 2 armed suspects

Caldwell said on May 14, two suspects forced their way into a home by kicking in the front door. The suspects then demanded money from the victim at gunpoint. After they took an undisclosed amount of money from the victim, they ran. Authorities say they have arrested Adrien Gerard Weathers, 17, and Antonio Debar Tompkins, 25 in connected to the home invasion. An unnamed juvenile was also arrested. All three have been charged with home invasion, armed robbery, and armed robbery with a firearm. Weathers’ bond has been set at $350,000. Tompkins’ bond has been set at $750,000.