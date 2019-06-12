Four Cowboys selected in MLB Draft

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The hardest part each year is replacing the talent you lost the year before and with such success this year, that just means a harder off-season for the Cowboys. McNeese loses 11 seniors total heading into the summer, including 4 to the MLB draft.
“I’m so happy for those guys. Shane, Carson, Bryan, Cayne," McNeese head coach Justin Hill admitted. "A lot of hard work went into all those things. You’re talking about before they came here, all four were previously undrafted. I think it goes to show you that team success leads to individual success. You never know what was the moment a scout saw somebody in a pressurized moment. Was it Cayne Ueckert against Incarnate Word in the bracket finals that really pushed him over the top? Was it Bryan King starting the championship game? I’m just really excited for them. The Major League draft is such a crap shoot. You’ve got thirty different organizations with thirty different ways of looking at things that are all out in on the same conference call. It’s so challenging and gut wrenching for so many kids. I’m so happy for those guys because they put in a lot of work. Not just the work, but they were able to perform in big moments to be able to get that opportunity.”
A good thing for the McNeese Cowboys is that next season they’ll still have veteran leadership returning. Clayton Raspberry, Nate Fisbeck and Jake Dickerson are all back and all of them hit over .300 this past year.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.