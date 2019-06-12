FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A summer delight for a couple more days before the humidity kicks in

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An upper level disturbance moving across the state will keep extra clouds around through the early morning hours and has led to temperatures remaining slightly warmer than would have otherwise been the case as northerly winds and lower dew points would have allowed temperatures to fall into the upper 50s were it not for the blanket of clouds overhead. Regardless, we don’t ever and won’t ever complain about temperatures in the 60s for the second week of June.
This disturbance is also showing up on radar as a few light returns, although with the drier air near the ground, most of the precipitation is likely evaporating before reaching the ground. A sprinkle or two could still be possible though through sunrise mainly for areas along and south of I-10, with rain chances dropping to below 15% by 8:00 a.m. as the disturbance departs to the east.
Make plans for a very similar day compared to yesterday with the clouds this morning giving way to increasing sunshine and a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Lower humidity levels keep the heat index in check. Meanwhile, temperatures on the thermometer climb to near 90 this afternoon with that not-so-bad feeling air. The evening should be great with mostly clear skies and low temperatures tonight closer to 70.
Another reinforcing dry cold front pushes through the state on Thursday, ushering in more dry air and sunshine warms temperatures up to near 90 but it won’t feel that bad with the lower dew points in place. Thursday night will be the last of the coolest nights as high pressure remains anchored over the state sending temperatures a touch cooler than this morning because of less cloud-cover. We should see lower to middle 60s area-wide by Friday morning. Enjoy it as this pattern is quickly fleeting on Friday.
Through the day on Friday, a return flow off the Gulf will bring a quick turnaround to our pleasant air with fast rising humidity and a return of much warmer nights with lows Friday night into Saturday morning in the middle to upper 70s. A warm front lifting over the state will also occur by Friday night into Saturday sending a chance of afternoon thunderstorms during the hottest part of the day with coverage of rain on Saturday at 30-40%.
A “chance” of rain also exists on Father’s Day although limited to a few isolated storms during the afternoon, driving by daytime heating. Outside of the storms this weekend, high temperatures will return to the lower 90s with heat indices in the lower 100s. Take your heat precautions if working or playing outdoors, drink plenty of water and don’t forget the sunscreen!
Our pattern of daily afternoon thunderstorms looks to carry over into much of next week. No major weather systems head our way next week as a strong ridge of high pressure at the surface remains locked in place over the eastern U.S. sending a persistent southerly wind over the state. 20-30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms each day with highs in the 90s and lows in the upper 70s make for a sultry summer scenario upcoming!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
