FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A summer delight for a couple more days before the humidity kicks in

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An upper level disturbance moving across the state will keep extra clouds around through the early morning hours and has led to temperatures remaining slightly warmer than would have otherwise been the case as northerly winds and lower dew points would have allowed temperatures to fall into the upper 50s were it not for the blanket of clouds overhead. Regardless, we don’t ever and won’t ever complain about temperatures in the 60s for the second week of June.