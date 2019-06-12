First Alert Forecast: Great weather continues for now, but humidity comes back this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it will be great! The clouds have cleared out for the most part. They will continue to clear through the rest of the afternoon. Then we will have plentiful sunshine for the rest of the day. The humidity is still low, so it feels great outside. Temperatures should warm up to the upper 80s today. But since the humidity is low, it should not feel much warmer than that. Rain chances are also low today.
This evening, it will be nice and clear. The humidity will be low, so it would be a great time to enjoy the outdoors! There should not be many clouds around. I also do not expect any rain. The temperatures will be falling fairly quickly. After sunset, it will be back to the 70s. It should be a nice evening to enjoy.
Overnight, it will be nice and clear. There will not be many clouds and the rain chances will be down to zero. With the lower humidity, temperatures should once again get down to the 60s. So, it should be rather pleasant tonight. You might want to consider opening your window overnight and turning off the AC! Temperatures in the morning around the I-10 corridor should be in the upper 60s. North of I-10 will be in the mid 60s.
Thursday will be another great day! There is another cold front arriving early in the morning which will bring more reinforcing cool, dry air. Therefore, the humidity will stay low. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine. It should be a really nice day!
Friday will also be nice too, but the humidity will slowly come back. There will still not be any rain. That is because a high-pressure center will build in behind the cold fronts that have just passed through. That will keep the rain away from us. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s in the afternoon. It should still be nice weather despite a few clouds and slightly higher humidity.
This weekend will eventually bring back the rain. The cold front that moved south earlier this week will now turn into a warm front and move back north. This will bring a few showers with it. Plus, the humidity will be higher. Not everyone will see rain, but it’s best to be prepared for some this upcoming weekend. Saturday looks to have a slightly higher chance of rain rather than Sunday. Rain chances will be at 40% Saturday and 20% Sunday.
It’s still too early to cancel any weekend plans you may have. Even though there will be some rain in a couple places, not everyone will see rain. Just have an indoor plan alternative in case. Temperatures will be back to the lower 90s along with humid conditions. So, it will be back to typical summertime weather pattern.
Quick look ahead to next week will have more rain involved. There will be about a 30% chance of rain every day. It will not be a washout. Most of these showers will be from daytime heating. When you combine the heat with the humidity, a few showers can pop up. Therefore, most of the rain will be in the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.