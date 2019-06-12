First Alert Forecast: Great weather continues for now, but humidity comes back this weekend

Overnight, it will be nice and clear. There will not be many clouds and the rain chances will be down to zero. With the lower humidity, temperatures should once again get down to the 60s. So, it should be rather pleasant tonight. You might want to consider opening your window overnight and turning off the AC! Temperatures in the morning around the I-10 corridor should be in the upper 60s. North of I-10 will be in the mid 60s.