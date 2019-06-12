DeRidder man accused of stealing construction equipment

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Department says that a DeRidder man has been arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Hwy 3086 regarding the theft of the equipment on June 3, 2019.
During their investigation deputies found a security video showing two men taking items from the location as well as the truck they were driving in.
This had been the second theft reported from the location, with copper wire spools and tools having been taken in May 2019. During the June theft the two men stole generators, tools, welding leads, a weed eater, and other items.
Between the two thefts authorities say that $39,400 worth of equipment had been stolen.
Detectives were able to locate the suspect’s truck in Vernon Parish and arrested one of the suspects, Glenn Terriel Eastwood Jr., 19, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Eastwood has been charged with 2 counts of felony theft and 2 counts of simple burglary and is currently being held in the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail with no bond.
The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office says that they are expecting additional arrests in this case.
