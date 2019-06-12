Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office seeks another execution date for Jason Reeves

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office is seeking another execution date for convicted child killer Jason Reeves.
Reeves originally got the death sentence for the stabbing death of 4-year-old Mary Jean Thigpen in 2001. That was followed by years of legal battles, which took Reeves’ appeal to the Supreme Court.
Last month, the high court refused to hear his appeal. So now the Calcasieu DA is filing a new death warrant, seeking an Aug. 19 execution.
The method of execution in Louisiana is lethal injection, but executions in Louisiana are on hold due to issues clouding the state’s execution process.
