After Further Review: Five takes from Saints minicamp practice #1

He misfired on back -to-back throws to Ted GInn, Jr. and Michael Thomas during seven-on-seven. During a red zone period, he overthrew Thomas on a fade in the end zone. He came back in the next team period with back-to-back completions to Jared Cook, which was a good sign. But in the final two-minute drill, Bridgewater went just 5/10 by my count. He closed out his day with a strike to Austin Carr on a skinny post that appeared to be a touchdown.