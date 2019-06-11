Tuesday’s consumer headlines

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When you have bad credit it can be really difficult to get approved for important things like cars, a house, or other loans, and once you get into a hole, it’s tough to climb out of it.
Amazon wants to help. They’re launching a new credit card for people with bad or no credit. The program, called “amazon credit builder,” is offering a so-called “secured” card to people who may not be eligible for a regular rewards card.
You must make a security deposit on the card, which becomes your line of credit, and you can only use it on amazon or in stores that take amazon pay.
Over time, if you’re account is deemed eligible by being in good standing, you’ll be upgraded to an “unsecured” account.
The card has no annual fee and offers 5 percent cash back. Amazon sees it as a way for people to build or boost their credit.
Michelin and general motors are rolling out a new tire prototype that is looking to completely eliminate the risk of flat tires.
It’s a 3-D printed, airless wheel assembly which eliminates the risk of flat tires and blowouts, and is practically zero maintenance.
The companies hope to have the wheel ready for passenger vehicles by 20-24.
