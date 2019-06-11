SWLA Arrest Report - June 10, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 10, 2019.
Ivan Galaviz, 19, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Donald Ray Brown Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; resisting a police officer with force.
Jamie Linn Lejeune, 39, Westlake: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; theft under $1,000.
Joseph Carlton Etienne, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; obstruction of justice.
John Seth Chaisson, 22, Westlake: Resisting an officer by flight; aggravated assault with a firearm (2 charges); possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers.
David Lee Pitre, 30, Ragley: Instate detainer; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Jeffrey Joseph Bimle Jr., 36, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles; contempt of court.
Keyshawn Jammal Bias, 22, Vinton: Assault by drive-by shooting; use of weapons or dangerous instruments.
Chase Hunter Gordy, 32, Glenmora: Probation violation; simple burglary; instate detainer.
Debbier Lynn Rome, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Leon Price Jr., 47, Dequincy: First degree rape; instate detainer (2 charges).
Merrick Louis Perkins, 37, Lake Charles: Second degree battery; contempt of court.
Tahn’Zhay Zhane Easter, 19, Manvel, TX: Criminal property damage under $1,000; burglary.
Jennifer Lee Watson, 50, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $500.
Joseph Ray McCarver, 30, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; contraband in a penal institution; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Miguel Angel Garcia-Mantado, 37, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Mauricio Mendoza-Chavez, 24, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Shandreka Vonshea James, 33, Tallahassee, FL: Out of state detainer.
Quintin Dewade Henry, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (13 charges).
Casharie Mone Farve, 22, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Joshua Daniel Goleman, 29, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; escape; battery of a police officer.
Jimmy Henry Hare, 48, Orange, TX: Issuing worthless checks over $1,500; theft of a motor vehicle; out of state detainer (3 charges).
Kaitlyn Hope NcNiel, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; battery.
Tonya Dawn Venturella, 50, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephen Alan Perry, 28, Iowa: 2nd offense domestic abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer.
Glenn Bellard Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Simple assault; domestic abuse.
Kevin Shane Boswell, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
