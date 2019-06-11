Sulphur man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began on June 5, 2019, when deputies got a complaint about a man inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl 2 years ago, Myers said.
According to Myers, Jeffrey J. Bimle Jr., 36, was confronted by detectives on June 10, and confirmed the allegations.
Bimle was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $100,000 bond set by Judge Guy Bradberry. He was released later that same day.
Bimle is facing charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.