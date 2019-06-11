Sulphur High School students donate radar speed signs to city through SCIP

This year, the group of Sulphur High students included junior Alejandra Gomez and sophomores Samantha Ducote, Haley Denton, Charity Celestine, and Kyla Malbrough. They decided to focus on speeding and pedestrian safety in the city after meeting with Mayor Mike Danahay and Police Chief Lewis Coats to learn more about issues facing the city and it’s residents. Through the grant, they provided two radar speed signs to the City of Sulphur to be placed on Beglis Parkway. One will be located next to W.W. Lewis Middle School and the other next to R.W. Vincent Elementary School. The total cost for the donated signs were $7,402.