Shelby on the Geaux: Goat Yoga at the Old Rusty Gate Farm

LIVINGSTON, La. (KPLC) - If you are looking for a way to spice up your exercise, you might want to look into goat yoga. The trend kicked off a few years ago and finally made its way to Louisiana in 2018.
Sarah Allen owns the Old Rusty Gate Farm in Livingston and says it was her sister who first gave her the idea to host a goat yoga class.
So, she teamed up with zumba and yoga instructor Kristie Craig and hosted one of the first goat yoga classes in the state. Since then, the duo have hosted many classes and even private parties.
“Every class is different, so if you came a year ago, or if you come a year from now and do this class again it’s going to be completely different than your experience was,” Craig said.
However, it’s not just about fitness and goats. The Allen family invites participants to visit with them and see what life is like on a modern day farm.
“We have four children, we put an older child and a younger child together and they rotate days and nights that they do certain chores,” Allen said. “I wanted to raise them with responsibilities and that was important to us.”
If interested in a class, visit the Old Rusty Gate Farm Facebook Page.
