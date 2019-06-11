McNeese pitcher Will Dion named NCBWA Freshman All-American

Source: McNeese Athletics
June 11, 2019 at 2:36 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 2:36 PM

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese freshman relief pitcher, Will Dion, has been named a second team Freshman All-American along with of 31 other standout freshmen college baseball players featured on the 2019 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Freshman All-American Teams, the organization announced on Monday.

The 2019 NCBWA Freshman All-American Team features players from 30 different schools and 16 different conferences.

Dion, a Sulphur High graduate, came to McNeese as a walk-on and became one of the best pitchers on the team from early on in the 2019 season.

With his team leading 29 appearances this season, he finished with a 1.98 ERA, a perfect 5-0 record, earned six saves, allowed only 13 runs with 11 being earned, struck out 62 batters, and held opposing batters to a mere .155 batting average.

Dion was one of only two Southland Conference representatives on the team with the other being Incarnate Word’s SLC Freshman of the Year Taylor Smith, both Dion and Smith were named to the NCBWA Second Team.

Arizona and UC Santa Barbara were the only two schools with multiple honorees, as both put two players on the first team. The ACC led all conferences with six players selected to the two teams combined, placing two players each on the first team and four on the second team. The Big Ten (one 1st team, two 2nd team) and Pac-12 (two 1st team, one 2nd team) put three players each on the team.

The Freshman All-American team is voted upon by the membership of the NCBWA.

NCBWA 2019 Freshman All-America Team

First Team

Pos. Name School

C Austin Wells, Arizona

1B Aaron Sabato, North Carolina

2B Dayton Dooney, Arizona

3B Alex Binelas, Louisville

SSJ osh Hood, Penn

OF Ethan Wilson, South Alabama

OF Hunter Goodman, Memphis

OF Hudson Haskin, Tulane

DH John Dyer, Tennessee Tech

UT Isaac Coffey, Oral Roberts

Pos. Name School

SP JT Ginn, Mississippi State

SP Rodney Boone, UC Santa Barbara

SP Tyler Thornton, Saint Mary’s (Calif.)

RP Colby Gomes, Nebraska

RP Brett Kerry, South Carolina

RP Michael McGreevy, UC Santa Barbara

Second Team

Pos. Name, School

C Taylor Smith, Incarnate Word

1B Sonny DiChiara, Samford

2B Tyler Black, Wright State

3B John Dempsey, Wofford

SS Ethan Murray, Duke

OF Adrian Del Castillo, Miami (Fla.)

OF Andy Garriola, Old Dominion

OF Robby Martin, Florida State

DH Ryan Hampe, UIC

UT Davis Sharpe, Clemson

Pos. Name School

SP Seth Lonsway, Ohio State

SP Ryan Chasse, Campbell

SP Alex Williams, Stanford

RP Danny Garcia, Stetson

RP Will Dion, McNeese

RP Willie Weiss, Michigan

