McNeese pitcher Will Dion named NCBWA Freshman All-American

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese freshman relief pitcher, Will Dion, has been named a second team Freshman All-American along with of 31 other standout freshmen college baseball players featured on the 2019 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Freshman All-American Teams, the organization announced on Monday.
The 2019 NCBWA Freshman All-American Team features players from 30 different schools and 16 different conferences.
Dion, a Sulphur High graduate, came to McNeese as a walk-on and became one of the best pitchers on the team from early on in the 2019 season.
With his team leading 29 appearances this season, he finished with a 1.98 ERA, a perfect 5-0 record, earned six saves, allowed only 13 runs with 11 being earned, struck out 62 batters, and held opposing batters to a mere .155 batting average.
Dion was one of only two Southland Conference representatives on the team with the other being Incarnate Word’s SLC Freshman of the Year Taylor Smith, both Dion and Smith were named to the NCBWA Second Team.
Arizona and UC Santa Barbara were the only two schools with multiple honorees, as both put two players on the first team. The ACC led all conferences with six players selected to the two teams combined, placing two players each on the first team and four on the second team. The Big Ten (one 1st team, two 2nd team) and Pac-12 (two 1st team, one 2nd team) put three players each on the team.
The Freshman All-American team is voted upon by the membership of the NCBWA.
NCBWA 2019 Freshman All-America Team
First Team
Pos. Name School
C Austin Wells, Arizona
1B Aaron Sabato, North Carolina
2B Dayton Dooney, Arizona
3B Alex Binelas, Louisville
SSJ osh Hood, Penn
OF Ethan Wilson, South Alabama
OF Hunter Goodman, Memphis
OF Hudson Haskin, Tulane
DH John Dyer, Tennessee Tech
UT Isaac Coffey, Oral Roberts
Pos. Name School
SP JT Ginn, Mississippi State
SP Rodney Boone, UC Santa Barbara
SP Tyler Thornton, Saint Mary’s (Calif.)
RP Colby Gomes, Nebraska
RP Brett Kerry, South Carolina
RP Michael McGreevy, UC Santa Barbara
Second Team
Pos. Name, School
C Taylor Smith, Incarnate Word
1B Sonny DiChiara, Samford
2B Tyler Black, Wright State
3B John Dempsey, Wofford
SS Ethan Murray, Duke
OF Adrian Del Castillo, Miami (Fla.)
OF Andy Garriola, Old Dominion
OF Robby Martin, Florida State
DH Ryan Hampe, UIC
UT Davis Sharpe, Clemson
Pos. Name School
SP Seth Lonsway, Ohio State
SP Ryan Chasse, Campbell
SP Alex Williams, Stanford
RP Danny Garcia, Stetson
RP Will Dion, McNeese
RP Willie Weiss, Michigan
