Man sought in drive-by shootings arrested

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man sought in connection with drive-by shootings in Lake Charles in May has been arrested.
Keyshawn Jammal Bias, 22, was taken into custody at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office around noon on Monday, according to the booking report. Bias faces counts of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of weapons.
Six people, including a juvenile, have already been arrested in connection with the drive-by shootings, which happened at Huber and Brentwood parks in Lake Charles and on Morning Glory Lane in Westlake on May 19 and 20.
Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said earlier this month that deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on May 20 at a home in Westlake at which Bias was a resident.
The deputies learned that the shooting was a result of drive-by shootings at Huber and Brentwood parks the previous night. Myers said it’s believed that Bias and another occupant in his vehicle shot at another vehicle at Huber Park. The occupants of the two vehicles then shot at each other at Brentwood Park.
Arrested:
- Keyshawn Jammal Bias, 22: Aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of weapons. Bond: $250,000.
- Chelci Renae Richard, 22: Aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of weapons. Bond: $250,000.
- Wilson Dion Leblanc, Jr., 20. Aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal property damage and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Bond: $500,000.
- Kadi Elizabeth Dawn Spikes, 17. Aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal property damage and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Bond $250,000.
- Diomand D. Duncan, 20. Aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal property damage and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Bond: $450,000.
- Torrianna Jenae Bolster, 18. Aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal property damage and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Bond: $450,000.
