King Named to SLC All-Academic First Team

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese left-handed pitcher Bryan King added another honor to his illustrious 2019 accolades when on Tuesday he was named to the 2019 Southland Conference All-Academic First Team.
Last Thursday, King was named to the 2019 Google Chrome Academic All-America Second Team.
King, an outgoing senior from Parker, Colorado, leaves McNeese after earning the Southland Conference’s F.L. McDonald Postgraduate Scholarship Award; selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 30th round of the 2019 MLB Draft; and sits in the top 10 in four different categories of the McNeese record book, named a Google Chrome Academic All-American, and now a SLC All-Academic member.
The pitcher graduated this past May with his bachelor's degree in natural conservation management, compiling a perfect 4.00 grade point average.
2019 Southland Conference Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year: Corey Gaconi, Southeastern La.
2019 Southland Conference Baseball All-Academic First Team
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.