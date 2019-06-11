Jennings man arrested after crawfish theft in Welsh

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office says that it has arrested a man for allegedly stealing eleven bags of crawfish.
The Sheriff’s Department received a report of the theft from a Welsh farmer who said that the crawfish had been stolen out of a cooler on LA 1126 on May 23, 2019.
Detectives working the investigation received information about a possible suspect, John Jarmain Coleman, 22, from Jennings Police who had stopped him as he was transporting crawfish sacks the night of the theft.
Coleman was arrested on June 10, 2019 on a warrant for simple burglary and theft of livestock.
The Sheriff’s Department says that Coleman has admitted to detectives that he took the crawfish from the cooler.
Coleman is currently being held in the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail with no bond.
