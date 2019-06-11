Former St. Jude patient encourages residents to donate to the hospital

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. The proceeds help a great cause.
Haydn McCoy, a McNeese student from Oakdale, is a cancer survivor that lived at the St. Jude Children’s Research center for about a year.
“I’m 3 and a half years cancer free right now," McCoy said.
He was 17 years old when he found a tumor in his right arm.
“It’s Ewing Sarcoma,” McCoy said. "A form of bone cancer. It was really aggressive and they told me it was really rare.”
McCoy says nurses and doctors at St. Jude helped him feel at home.
“They must have a type of coffee that we don’t have cause they’re on another level of energy and attitude,” McCoy said.
But McCoy says he was lucky.
“Within a few months maybe it was over 50% killing the tumor,” McCoy said. “I thought I had it easy, but you know some of the kids they’ve been there over half their life.”
This is why he encourages donations.
“They help so much and I highly recommend it. You can see how much is going into this and their standards are so high. I was there for a year and every month or so they were changing every MRI machine, every cat scan everything.”
It’s your chance to help others like Haydn. But a ticket to our St. Jude Dream home, where every ticket reserved goes towards St. Jude’s mission:
“Finding cures, and saving children.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.