First Alert Forecast: More fantastic weather this week with limited rain chances

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it is going to be great! There will not be a lot of cloud cover. Just a few clouds from time to time. I do not expect any rain at all. It shall remain nice and dry. The best part is that it feels fantastic outside! The humidity is lower along with the temperatures. Even later this afternoon, it will only warm up to the upper 80s. Try to get out and enjoy this great weather!