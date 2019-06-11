First Alert Forecast: More fantastic weather this week with limited rain chances

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it is going to be great! There will not be a lot of cloud cover. Just a few clouds from time to time. I do not expect any rain at all. It shall remain nice and dry. The best part is that it feels fantastic outside! The humidity is lower along with the temperatures. Even later this afternoon, it will only warm up to the upper 80s. Try to get out and enjoy this great weather!
This evening, it will still be great! There will be a few clouds around. I do not think there will be many showers though. It should remain nice and dry for your evening. Temperatures will be cooling down quickly after sunset, though. Temperatures should quickly fall out of the 80s and into the 70s. It should be a nice evening if you have any plans.
Overnight, I expect the clouds to increase. There should not be any rain from these clouds. Since the clouds will be increasing tonight, it should keep the temperature up a couple degrees. If it were to be a clear night, temperatures would fall to the lower 60s. Instead, temperatures will be closer to the mid 60s. Either way, it will be pleasant overnight.
Wednesday will also be nice with more great weather. The temperatures will remain in the 80s in the afternoon with low humidity. The clouds from Tuesday night will be gone, so I expect plentiful sunshine during the day. There is another rare June cold front that will be arriving late Wednesday night. This will bring more reinforcing cool air to Southwest Louisiana.
Thursday and Friday will also be nice days too, but the humidity will slowly come back. Particularly on Friday. There will still not be any rain. The cold fronts that pushed through will be to our south and have no impact to us anymore. Then a high-pressure center will build in behind the cold fronts keeping the rain away from us. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s in the afternoon. It should be nice weather.
This weekend will eventually bring back the rain. The cold front that moved south earlier this week will now turn into a warm front and move back north. This will bring a few showers with it. Plus, the humidity will be higher. Not everyone will see rain, but it’s best to be prepared for some this upcoming weekend. Saturday looks to have a slightly higher chance of rain rather than Sunday. Rain chances will be at 30%.
It’s still too early to cancel any weekend plans you may have. Even though there will be some rain in a couple places, not everyone will see rain. Just have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Temperatures will be back to the lower 90s along with humid conditions. So, it will be back to typical summertime weather pattern.
Quick look ahead to next week will have more rain involved. There will be about a 30% chance of rain every day. It will not be a washout. Most of these showers will be from daytime heating. When you combine the heat with the humidity, a few showers can pop up. Therefore, most of the rain will be in the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s.
