FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less oppressive heat arrives today; little to no rain this week

Enjoy tonight as it will be one of the coolest nights of the week with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 60s from north to south under mostly clear skies and light winds. Wednesday will only be slightly warmer ahead of our next frontal passage Thursday that again sends temperatures down into the 60s for lows by early Friday morning. As was the case on Monday, rain won’t be likely ahead of this next front and nothing more than one or two very isolated showers will develop, keeping rain chances below the mentionable 20% range Wednesday and Thursday.