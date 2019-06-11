FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less oppressive heat arrives today; little to no rain this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the passage of the cold front overnight, dew point temperatures have been slower to fall which has kept temperatures on the warmer side most of the night, although that drop begin to occur just before sunrise with coolest readings in the 60s for parts of the area this morning.
Sunshine and drier air will combine to bring afternoon highs into the 80s, but out of the 90s and afternoon feels like temperatures certainly won’t be in the triple digits compared to previous days.
Enjoy tonight as it will be one of the coolest nights of the week with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 60s from north to south under mostly clear skies and light winds. Wednesday will only be slightly warmer ahead of our next frontal passage Thursday that again sends temperatures down into the 60s for lows by early Friday morning. As was the case on Monday, rain won’t be likely ahead of this next front and nothing more than one or two very isolated showers will develop, keeping rain chances below the mentionable 20% range Wednesday and Thursday.
A ridge of high pressure at the surface will move east of the area on Friday sending southerly Gulf winds back onshore, quickly boosting the humidity and bringing a much warmer and muggier feeling weekend forecast to the area with lows back into the middle to upper 70s by Friday and Saturday nights. This return flow will also help spark some pop-up thunderstorms during the afternoon hours both weekend days. The tropics remain quiet this morning with the outlook still calling for no new tropical formation over the next 3 to 5 days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
