SWLA Arrest Report - June 9, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 9, 2019.
Latosha Marie Myles, 35, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Brazil Abdul Carter, 31, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; obstruction of justice; carrying a weapon during a crime.
Shameika Richardson, 21, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.
Shane Jermarcus Morris, 29, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); failure to stop or yield.
David James Cormier, 48, Iowa: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tony James Bernard, 30, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Chester Wayne Jonson, 35, Westlake: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Robert Carlos Palmer Jr., 48, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI.
Malcom Thomas Green, 53, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Dylan Keith Baudion, 26, Shreveport: Burglary; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
Darrius Jahtay Hall, 25, Lake Charles: First offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Clifton Dale Boudreaux, 31, DeQuincy: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; production; manufacture; distribution; or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Nicholas Dantrel Vincent Carvin, 26, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; theft under $1,000.
Aaron Joseph Carvin, 27, Lake Charles: Armed robbery, theft under $1,000; contempt of court (2 charges).
James William Faclam, 45, Vinton: Contempt of court.
David Terrell Rose, 20, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Angela Thompson, 46, Lake Charles: Property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
Brandon Paul Tanner, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched licence plate.
Christian Guillermo Reyes-Alfaro, 26, Pharr, TX: Production, manufacture; distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
