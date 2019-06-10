St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man that has a history of traveling to the New Orleans, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge areas.
David Spencer, public information officer for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, says John Batiste was last seen by his family on May 9, 2019, at 3:00 p.m.
Batiste is 56 years old, 5′8, and 180 pounds.
The Sheriff’s Office asks that if you have seen John Batiste or have any information concerning his whereabouts to call their office at 337-828-1960.
