Shelby on the Geaux: Global Wildlife Center

Folsom, La. (KPLC) - Global Wildlife Center is one of the largest free roaming facilities in the country. The 900 acre wildlife preserve is home to more than 4,000 exotic animals.
For more than 25 years the center has been dedicated to educating the public about the conservation of threatened and endangered species.
Every day guests are invited to enjoy an up close and personal experience with the animals through a wagon or private tour.
“They just come up right up to the wagons and let you feed them put on them love on them and it’s really great interaction with nature,” Tour guide trainer Nicole Zornes said.
For more information about tour availability, visit the Global Wildlife Center website.
