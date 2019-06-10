Saints add Kayvon Webster to cornerback competition

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints will have a new face in their secondary for the final week of the offseason program as cornerback Kayvon Wesbter is reportedly signing with the team.
Webster’s signing was first reported on Twitter by Adam Schefter. NFL.com also reported that Webster was garnering interest from the Bears and 49ers.
At 28 years old, the University of South Florida product has played for the Broncos, Rams and Texans. His 2018 campaign in Houston was marred by injuries as he had two separate stints on the Injured Reserve list and logged just 10 total snaps in two games. He began on IR due to an achilles tear suffered in 2017 with the Rams. A quadriceps injury ultimately ended his season with the Texans.
Webster was drafted in the third round by Denver, where he played four seasons, playing in 54 of a possible 64 games. For his career, he has two interceptions and 21 passes defensed.
