Report: Saints to sign CB Kayvon Webster

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will have a new cornerback Monday, according to an NFL insider.
Ian Rapoport tweeted Kayvon Webster is signing with the Saints after a free agent tour. The tweet goes on to say, “He adds some special teams help and a chance to make it in the secondary.”
Webster was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2013. He played with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and Houston Texans in 2018.
The south Florida native has 111 tackles and two interceptions for his career.
