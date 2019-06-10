Monday’s Consumer headlines

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Here’s a look at your top consumer headlines today:
Check your flights! A new round of cancellations is coming.
American Airlines has decided to extend flight cancellations into the first week of September. The airline making the announcement, citing the issues that Boeing has had with their 737 Max planes. These new cancellations will affect around 115 flights every day until September 3.
Walmart will soon offer a unique grocery delivery service.
You can forget the roadside pick-up. You can even forget the doorstep delivery. How would you like to have groceries placed right in your own refrigerator?
Starting this fall, customers can not only buy groceries online, they can then have them dropped off right in their kitchen.
Walmart employees will deliver food items all the way to the customer’s refrigerator, all while using smart technology that enables the homeowner to let them in and watch what they do from a body camera.
The service is only going to be offered in a few select cities, but if it’s successful, the world’s largest retailer says it may expand the service to other cities.
Tyson Foods is recalling almost 200 thousand pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fritters, citing hard plastic that may be found inside some of the meat. Tyson and health officials received three consumer complaints from schools, causing the recall.
The meat in question was produced on February 28, and isn't sold in stores, but is distributed to food service customers, like schools or other institutions.
Lastly, if you recently bought make-up from Claire’s it may need to be returned or thrown away.
The FDA says they have found more make-up products that contain asbestos in the beauty stores. This comes 3 months after the agency found asbestos in several make-up products from Claire’s.
The products that are being recalled are:
- Beauty Plus Global Contour Effects Palette 2, Batch No. S1603002/PD-C1179
- Claire’s JoJo Siwa Makeup Set, SKU #888711136337, Batch/Lot No. S180109
