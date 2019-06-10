Man arrested in Jennings after three vehicles burglarized

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office says that a Iota man was arrested in Jennings for allegedly burglarizing three vehicles on June 3, 2019.
Walter Joseph Batiste, 22, was arrested on Saturday, June 8, after the Sheriff’s Department investigated three separate reports of vehicle burglaries along homes on Crochet Road in Jennings.
Batiste was arrested for simple burglary and theft.
He is currently being held in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail with no bond.
