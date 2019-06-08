LSU lands the No. 2 safety in the country for the class of 2020

LSU lands the No. 2 safety in the country for the class of 2020
Ed Orgeron has 17 commits for the class of 2020.
By Garland Gillen | June 8, 2019 at 2:52 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 11:07 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La- Ed Oregron continues to grab the best recruits in the country for the class of 2020 with the addition of 4-star safety Jordan Toles. The second safety in the class of 2020 hails from Baltimore, MD.

Rivals recruiting service ranks Toles the No. 2 safety in the country for the 2020 class.

Toles is the 17th commitment for the class of 2020. Toles is 6′3″, weighing in at 200 pounds. Toles also excels at basketball.

Here’s the full list of LSU 2020 verbal commits.

Five-star recruits

Elias Ricks, cornerback, California

Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.

Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia

Four-star recuits

Jordan Toles, safety, Maryland

Major Burns, cornerback, Baton Rouge

Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California

Josh White, linebacker, Texas

Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas

Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland

Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas

Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California

Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia

Courtland Ford, offensive lineman, Texas

Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia

T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula

Three-star recruits

Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida

Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.